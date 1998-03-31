Tales from Telecommuters

More than 400 Merrill Lynch employees have completed the firm’s telecommuter-training curriculum. Here’s what two of them have learned.

Michelle Durst 37, vice president of human resources

Durst had worked in New York City for 10 years when she decided she needed a change of scenery. So she moved to St. Petersburg, Florida – and took her job with her. She works full-time out of her home and manages the company’s human-resources Web site.

Free Advice

“You need a solid network at the office – people you can rely on for information. I’ve never felt isolated, even though I’m all the way down here in Florida.”

Leading Lesson

“Keeping track of what you do is much more important than I’d expected. Not long after I moved, I started a daily diary of my work. It helps my manager, and it keeps me focused from day to day and from week to week.”