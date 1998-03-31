My Favorite Bookmarks – Gail Glickman Horwood

Who: Gail Glickman Horwood, Editor in Chief, Epicurious
Favorite Search Engine: I’m not loyal to any one search engine. My test of a search site’s usefulness? I type in my own name and see how complete the returned list is.
Surfing Manifesto: The Web is the where I go first to speed up and simplify everyday tasks.
Wine Spectator
http://www.winespectator.com
More than 55,000 wines, searchable by price, varietal, and score.
The Gate
http://www.sfgate.com/eguide/food
My favorite online source for food news. To get the latest Bay Area restaurant reviews, I search for pieces written by San Francisco Chronicle critic Michael Bauer.
Zagat Survey
http://www.pathfinder.com/cgi-bin/zagat/homepage
Simply the most reliable online restaurant guide.
Drudge Report
http://www.drudgereport.com
All the news (and gossip) that’s fit to print. And some that’s not.
Ticketmaster Online
http://www.ticketmaster.com
Now I can see exactly where I’ll be sitting before I buy theater tickets.
HomeNet
http://www.homenet.com/gif/states.htm
National real-estate listings, with photos. The ultimate fantasy shopping spree.