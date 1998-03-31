advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Gail Glickman Horwood

By Lisa Chadderdon1 minute Read

Who: Gail Glickman Horwood, Editor in Chief, Epicurious

advertisement

Email: ghorwood@epicurious.com

URL: http://www.epicurious.com

Favorite Search Engine: I’m not loyal to any one search engine. My test of a search site’s usefulness? I type in my own name and see how complete the returned list is.

Surfing Manifesto: The Web is the where I go first to speed up and simplify everyday tasks.

Wine Spectator
http://www.winespectator.com
More than 55,000 wines, searchable by price, varietal, and score.

The Gate
http://www.sfgate.com/eguide/food
My favorite online source for food news. To get the latest Bay Area restaurant reviews, I search for pieces written by San Francisco Chronicle critic Michael Bauer.

Zagat Survey
http://www.pathfinder.com/cgi-bin/zagat/homepage
Simply the most reliable online restaurant guide.

Drudge Report
http://www.drudgereport.com
All the news (and gossip) that’s fit to print. And some that’s not.

Ticketmaster Online
http://www.ticketmaster.com
Now I can see exactly where I’ll be sitting before I buy theater tickets.

HomeNet
http://www.homenet.com/gif/states.htm
National real-estate listings, with photos. The ultimate fantasy shopping spree.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life