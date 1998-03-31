The Four Tests of Permission

1. Does every single marketing effort you create encourage a learning relationship with your customers? Does it invite customers to “raise their hands” and start communicating?

2. Do you have a permissions database? Do you track the number of people who have given you permission to communicate with them?

3. If consumers gave you permission to talk to them, would you have anything to say? Have you developed a marketing curriculum to teach people about your products?

4. Once someone becomes a customer, do you work to deepen your permission to communicate with that person?