Company: Coffee People

Age: 22

Has Held Title For: 2 years

Degree: Expecting a BA in anthropology, Portland State University

Coffee people is the kind of place where it’s okay to mispronounce “latte.” The Portland, Oregon-based chain of java shops is staffed with clearly tagged “Human Beings” like Rebecka Amodei. The Human Beings offer designer coffee drinks in an attitude-free environment – and in return, even the most caffeine-crazed customers remember to treat baristas like, well, human beings. That aura of respect extends to the world at large: Coffee People gives 10% of its after-tax earnings to charitable organizations, focusing on those that help coffee-growing communities.

What’s it like to be a Human Being?