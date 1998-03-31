Symbol Skills

Jennifer James, 55, urban cultural anthropologist. Author of Thinking in the Future Tense (Simon & Schuster, 1996) and six other books.

Scenario

New symbols – everything from food preferences to job titles to the way people spend their Saturday nights – signal changing realities. For example, casual dressing at work signals a flattening of hierarchy.

So What?

In times of rapid transition, if you can’t stay a beat ahead of the symbol shifts, your company will suffer. Look at the tobacco industry. It missed both the shift toward increased health consciousness and the communications-era reality that you can’t keep secrets from the public anymore.

Futurology Decoder Key