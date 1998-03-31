Their ‘Humane Technology’ Agenda

PeopleSoft Inc. is setting the agenda for human-centered applications of cutting-edge technology. Here are four lessons gleaned from its success.

1) The best systems are open systems.

CEO Dave Duffield is clear about the kind of company he’s building. “The objective is to have all 4,500 people know what matters,” he says. “If people don’t have total access to information, they have to guess at what they should be doing.”

Email is a powerful force for open access. So are the company’s 400 Lotus Notes databases. These databases store marketing presentations, intelligence on competitors, and status reports on projects. Says Duffield: “Anyone can get to anyone else or to any piece of information.”

2) To make work fun, eliminate drudgery.

Not only does PeopleSoft apply technology to mission-critical functions; it also uses technology to combat the little headaches of organizational life – the irritants that sap morale. “The goal is to get rid of drudgery,” says CIO Steve Zarate. “One of our jobs is to eliminate stuff that doesn’t add value.”

3) It’s the process, not the technology.