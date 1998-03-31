The Bad Guy’s (And Gal’s) Guide to Office Politics

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you. That’s the message from Blaine Pardoe, author of Cubicle Warfare: Self-Defense Strategies for Today’s Hypercompetitive Workplace (Prima Publishing, 1997). Need a feel-bad antidote to our feel-good talk about the upside of office politics? Then look no further than this book.

“Politics is a necessary evil,” Pardoe says, “and often it’s just plain evil. Unfortunately, it’s also how things get done.” Pardoe, 35, is an unlikely candidate for such tough talk. He is director of technology-education services for Ernst & Young LLP, the giant consulting firm. During the day, he manages training programs for E&Y professionals. In his spare time, he writes science-fiction novels as well as other books. “Office politics is like wrestling with a pig,” Pardoe jokes. “You’re going to get dirty – and the pig likes it.” In an interview with Fast Company, Pardoe offered his five principles for dealing with the downside of office politics:

1. You can’t win unless someone else loses.

“The root of all politics is competition. Performance reviews usually judge people against their colleagues. All salespeople compete against each other. There are winners and losers in all companies. Playing politics is the way to stand out. So you must play to win.”

2. Just because you don’t get what you want doesn’t mean you’re getting the shaft.

“Not every defeat is the result of politics. I got a call on a radio show in which a guy said, ‘My wife was a victim of office politics. She was not promoted, even though she was the most qualified.’ I said, ‘What makes you think she should have gotten the job? Maybe she had the wrong personality. Maybe the timing wasn’t right. Not everybody is going to make vice president.’ Office politics can be a convenient villain. It prevents you from understanding more substantive issues.”

3. Politics is about power – and power is measured in weird ways.