FC Recommends

the best-selling author of Future Perfect (Addison-Wesley, 1997), and consultant Christopher Meyer, director of Ernst & Young's Center for Business Innovation, open their new book by inviting readers to join them in a dialogue about the changing world of business. Before jumping in, business conversationalists might want to brush up on their background reading. Here are some of the books that Davis and Meyer used to help them see past the blur.

Bionomics: Economy as Ecosystem

Michael Rothschild (Henry Holt, 1990). Why, in the world of business, biology is not just a metaphor.

Descartes’ Error: Emotion, Reason, and the Human Brain

Antonio R. Damasio (Putnam, 1994). Here’s the neurological data that will resolve the mind-body split.

At Home in the Universe: The Search for the Laws of Self-Organization and Complexity

Stuart Kauffman (Oxford University Press, 1995). The “new science” that the metaphor-surfers rave about – explained by one of its creators.