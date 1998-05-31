This ‘Green Dean’ Has a Blueprint for Sustainability

How did the University of Virginia convince architect William McDonough to become the dean of its School of Architecture and to move his firm, William McDonough + Partners, from New York City to Charlottesville, Virginia? “They told me they were looking for the next Thomas Jefferson,” he says. “I was the closest thing they could find.” McDonough adds that he was drawn to a place steeped in the history of the American Revolution.

From his home on the UVA campus, McDonough, 47, world-renowned architect and leader in the field of sustainable design, has been promoting a revolution of his own. He wants to restore the world – by redesigning it.

Dubbed the “green dean” on campus, McDonough has no interest in blaming business. Instead, he’s enlisting business to be part of the solution. “Business is creative,” he says. “The companies that will succeed in the future are those that can innovate sustainable products and services.” His recent projects include the Gap’s corporate headquarters in San Bruno, California; the acclaimed Miller SQA factory in Zeeland, Michigan; and Nike’s European headquarters, in the Netherlands. But McDonough’s vision goes beyond just buildings: “I’m a designer. I design everything – carpets, shoes, fabrics. We’re even designing a sustainable town in Indiana.”

Fast Company asked McDonough to talk about his declaration of environmental interdependence.

You talk about redesigning the world. That’s a big project. Where do you start?

The tendency is to talk about our environmental problems in terms of what I call “eco-efficiency.” We ask, How can I be less bad? That’s an important question, but all it means is that we create clever ways to recycle, reuse, and reduce our poorly designed products.

My partner, Michael Braungart, and I have coined a term: “eco-effectiveness.” Eco-effectiveness means that we start by redefining how we measure progress – that we start measuring our legacy, not our activity. That brings up a whole new set of questions: What if your product is your worst emission? Do you become eco-efficient and devise ways to make it less toxic? Or do you become eco-effective and move beyond superficial adjustments?

It’s simple: If your product is toxic, then stop making it! Don’t just make it less toxic – redesign it. Start thinking about good design rather than just green design.