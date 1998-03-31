My Favorite Bookmarks – Ellen Pack

Who: Ellen Pack: Founder of Women.com and author of the Women’s Wire Web Directory (Que, 1997)
Email: ellen@women.com
URL http://women.com
Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! http://www.yahoo.com . The original.
Surfing Manifesto: Surfing is the best way to stay connected to a world that I’ve lost touch with – because I spend all my time surfing!
Media Central
http://www.mediacentral.com
A daily dose of news and commentary to feed my media obsession.
@NY
http://www.news-ny.com
This site lets those of us in Silicon Valley keep an eye on what’s going on in Silicon Alley.
Girls on Film
http://www.girlsonfilm.com
The dish on flicks from women with attitude – 100% opinion.
The Museum of Modern Art
http://www.moma.org
The latest on current exhibits – plus Web-only art projects.
Yahoo! Maps
http://maps.yahoo.com/yahoo
Specially designed for the navigationally challenged!
Learn2.com
http://www.learn2.com
Advice on everything from carving a turkey to avoiding junk mail.
This Day in History
http://www.historychannel.com/history channel/thisday
Bite-sized doses of history.