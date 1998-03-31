My Favorite Bookmarks – Ellen Pack

Who: Ellen Pack: Founder of Women.com and author of the Women’s Wire Web Directory (Que, 1997)

Email: ellen@women.com

URL http://women.com

Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! http://www.yahoo.com . The original.

Surfing Manifesto: Surfing is the best way to stay connected to a world that I’ve lost touch with – because I spend all my time surfing!

Media Central

http://www.mediacentral.com

A daily dose of news and commentary to feed my media obsession.

@NY

http://www.news-ny.com

This site lets those of us in Silicon Valley keep an eye on what’s going on in Silicon Alley.