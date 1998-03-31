Meet Your Virtual Campaign Staff

Good campaigners, in business as in politics, rely on smarts, guts, and instincts. A good staff doesn’t hurt either. Fast Company has assembled a collection of resources – a newsletter, a few books, a couple of Web sites – to help you wage a winning campaign inside your company.

FC Recommends: Kennedy’s Career Strategist Career consultant Marilyn Moats Kennedy has published her newsletter for 12 years. She packs each issue with provocative ideas and good advice on getting promoted, finding the right job, and, yes, winning at office politics.

Soundbite: “Don’t be surprised if political participation becomes a virtue in a new context. Political activity – and all the gossip and maneuvering that goes with it – is evidence that employees care about what the company and their coworkers are doing.”

Coordinates: $65 for one year (ten issues). Inquire by phone (800-728-1709) or email mmkcareer@aol.com.

FC Recommends: Cubicle Warfare: Self-Defense Strategies for Today’s Hypercompetitive Workplace By Blaine Pardoe. A dark, funny, nitty-gritty manual for moving ahead and protecting your backside.

Soundbite: “Authority in most companies comes in two flavors. The first is legitimate authority:… powers formally vested in an individual because of position. An example:…the manager who can sign off on purchase orders of $10,000 or less….The other flavor…is real authority…. This is not spelled out anywhere in the employee handbook, but is the informal and often covert way that most companies actually function.”

Coordinates: $16. Prima Publishing, 1997.