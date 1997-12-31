Why Do You Resist?

Psychologist Wil Calmas counsels stock brokers, travel agents, and senior management teams. Most problems in business, he says, involve resistance. Here are the three most common forms of resistance, along with his prescriptions:

Authority Complex

From an early age, says Calmas, children are taught not to challenge authority. That lesson sticks. The result? Employees who don’t want to “bother” managers with problems — or with new ideas and risky opportunities. Instead, they let issues fester — and keep good ideas to themselves.

The cure:

At NECX one can be fired only for substandard performance — never for just talking. “You need to establish a safe environment where people can voice their opinions and talk about conflicts,” says Calmas.

High Anxiety

Fear of success is a classic resistance — and one particularly prevalent in the sales world, says Calmas: “A salesperson who has the best month in five years often regresses to the mean in the following month. The person feels uncomfortable with being number one. The spotlight means standing out — and being alone.”