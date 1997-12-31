Free-Agent FAQs

Conventional wisdom says that the inexorable logic of the information economy is powering this change: some gigantic capitalist centrifuge has scattered people to the periphery through downsizing, outsourcing, and virtual corporation-building. In the middle of a hurricane, the logic goes, you’re probably going to get wet; in the middle of the Digital Age, you’re probably going to become a free agent.

As it turns out, that isn’t quite right. Some people have become free agents by circumstance and against their will. Most, however, are free agents by choice. “Three-quarters of the people in nonstandard work want to do this work,” says Edie Rasell, an economist who directed a study of free agents for the Economic Policy Institute, a Washington, DC think tank. In other words, the proud citizens of Free Agent Nation are voting with their feet.

How did free agents get their name?

“Free agent” is an imperfect term to describe what’s happening in the world of work today. But it’s easier to pronounce than “condottiere.” Condottieri (that’s the plural of this Italian noun) were soldiers who traveled across Europe in the 14th, 15th, and 16th centuries, fighting on behalf of any sovereign who could pay them a decent sum and lead them in a worthy battle.

When this way of fighting migrated across the continent from Italy to England, the Brits gave the soldiers a new name: “free lances.” Have lance, will travel. Rather than align themselves with any single entity, the free lances roamed from assignment to assignment — killing people for money. Thus was born the concept of the “freelance,” the forerunner of today’s “free agent.”

Who’s the poster boy for Free Agent Nation?