My Favorite Bookmarks – Rebekka Weinstein

Who: Rebekka Weinstein: Entrepreneur of the Year; Brown University student, class of 2001

Email: Rebekka@brown.edu Favorite Search Engine: Lycos http://www.lycos.com Surfing Manifesto: The Net is a great way to find information for class work – but I use it mainly to find entertaining distractions! TheForce.net

http://www.theforce.net/index.html

Cool stuff for the Star Wars fan. Welcome to Sin City: The Web Home of Penn & Teller

http://www.sincity.com

Humorous stories, tour schedules, and links to other great P&T sites. Blue Mountain Arts

http://www.bluemountain.com

Send unlimited electronic greeting cards – for free.

The T.W.I.N.K.I.E.S. project

http://www.owlnet.rice.edu/~gouge/twinkies.html

Rice University students tested everybody’s favorite snack cake for its resistance to gravity, fire, water, and even intelligence! Then they documented their results in haiku. Imponderables

http://www.imponderables.com

The answer to any perplexing conundrum you can think of is a double-click away. Juggling Information Service

http://www.juggling.org

When I’m not studying or surfing the Web, I’m practicing juggling.