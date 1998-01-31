My Favorite Bookmarks – Rebekka Weinstein

Who: Rebekka Weinstein: Entrepreneur of the Year; Brown University student, class of 2001
Email: Rebekka@brown.edu
Favorite Search Engine: Lycos http://www.lycos.com
Surfing Manifesto: The Net is a great way to find information for class work – but I use it mainly to find entertaining distractions!
TheForce.net
http://www.theforce.net/index.html
Cool stuff for the Star Wars fan.
Welcome to Sin City: The Web Home of Penn & Teller
http://www.sincity.com
Humorous stories, tour schedules, and links to other great P&T sites.
Blue Mountain Arts
http://www.bluemountain.com
Send unlimited electronic greeting cards – for free.
The T.W.I.N.K.I.E.S. project
http://www.owlnet.rice.edu/~gouge/twinkies.html
Rice University students tested everybody’s favorite snack cake for its resistance to gravity, fire, water, and even intelligence! Then they documented their results in haiku.
Imponderables
http://www.imponderables.com
The answer to any perplexing conundrum you can think of is a double-click away.
Juggling Information Service
http://www.juggling.org
When I’m not studying or surfing the Web, I’m practicing juggling.