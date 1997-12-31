Free-Agent Strategy – Bill Bridges

Author and consultant William Bridges wmbridges@aol.com identifies individual work strategies. His book, Creating You & Co. (Addison-Wesley, 1997), offers tools for free agents. Bridges spoke with Fast Company from his home in Mill Valley, California.

Why should I become a free agent?

Two reasons: because free agency provides you with an interesting and energizing way of life; and because the economy is de-integrating. Work is being outsourced, and business is taking place at the level of the individual.

How can I be sure that free agency is right for me?

Mentally run through a checklist of the four factors that I call your DATA — Desires, Abilities, Temperament, and Assets.

Take desires first. Jobs used to be about what you have to do, not what you want to do. But as a free agent, you won’t be able to do high-quality work unless you really want to do the work.

Abilities are not just technical skills. They have more to do with the way you solve problems and achieve results.