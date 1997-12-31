Action Item – Super Serenity

Not long ago E. Thomas Behr, author of “The Tao of Sales: The Easy Way to Sell in Tough Times” and president of Horizons Unlimited Inc., a sales-management consulting firm, fell into a gut-busting five-week slump. He thought he’d reached the breaking point when he got word that Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, a $100,000-a-year client, merged with Ciba-Geigy. As a result, his services for Sandoz would be put on hold for at least a year.

In the old days, a salesman would meet that kind of disastrous run with unyielding determination to recover lost ground. And that’s exactly how Behr reacted. During a telephone meeting with executives of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Behr aggressively — almost frantically — pushed for new business. “But the more I pressured,” he recalls, “the more they pulled back.”

Since the heavy-handed approach proved counterproductive, Behr got counterintuitive: he slowed down and prescribed for himself a mind-cleansing exercise that helps him to relax and reboot before a big call. Total time: 10 minutes.

Calm yourself.

Sit quietly in a comfortable position. Breathe slowly and deeply to relax your muscles. Close your eyes and picture yourself in a favorite place.

Focus on value.

As your tension decreases, ask yourself, What’s the greatest value that I can bring to this customer? Think, for example, about how your product will help the company streamline its manufacturing process.