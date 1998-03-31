Their ‘Growth Agenda’

1) Eliminate waste.

One of the masterstrokes of President and COO Charlie Eitel, 47, has been to change the terms of debate about manufacturing and processing waste. He doesn’t want to argue about how much people are reducing waste – he wants zero waste. “Waste drives me nuts,” Eitel says. Until each process has zero waste, there’s nothing to talk about.

2) Make emissions benign.

As an initial priority, the company’s 26 manufacturing plants are focusing on the elimination of the most toxic effluents.

3) Shift to renewable energy.

The company’s new vice president for sustainable energy development, Mike Bennett, 46, plans to reduce routine energy use, then gradually to change how products are made, and then to move to solar power. The company will install its first solar array at the Bentley Mills factory in Los Angeles later this year.