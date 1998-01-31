Bill Little showed up at a local country club for his company’s annual meeting wearing a coat and tie – and his boxer shorts. His explanation? The club’s dress code didn’t specify pants! Was the chairman of a leading national architecture firm insane? No! He was simply doing his job – as Master of Madness for Little & Associates Architects, the 285-person, North Carolina-based firm he started in 1959.

Why trade “Chairman” for “Master of Madness”?

Chairman of the Board is basically a lame-duck title. Instead of running board meetings, I wanted to encourage creative thinking.

How do you cultivate madness?

You have to get comfortable with being stupid, silly, crazy – every day. I encourage people to ask wild questions like: “What if we built it out of marshmallows?”

Are you insane?

I hope so – insanity’s the best path to creativity that I know of. I aim to be a symbol of craziness.