One Thing’s for Sure – the World’s a Blur

Products are services. Buyers are sellers. Homes are offices. Workers are capitalists. The line between structure and process, owning and using, knowing and learning is dissolving. The pace is so furious, the meltdown so severe, the erasing of borders so complete that, the whole picture is going out of focus.

Indeed, so radical is the redefinition of categories that Davis and Meyer open their new book, BLUR: The Speed of Change in the Connected Economy (Addison-Wesley, 1998), with an unusual caveat: “This is not a ‘book.'” Rather, they say, it’s a window into a conversation that the authors eagerly invite readers to join. And because a book is such an imperfect forum in which to conduct that dialogue, Davis and Meyer have created a Web site http://www.blursight.com for the exchange of ideas.

This is no idle gimmick. Futurist Davis, best-selling author of Future Perfect (Addison-Wesley, 1997), and Meyer, director of Ernst & Young’s Center for Business Innovation, are in the business of producing intellectual capital. And like all smart producers, they are willing to pay for customer input. The authors ask readers to submit their own observational blurs, promising to post them on the Web site and to award a $100 prize to the best idea submitted during each month of 1998.

Davis and Meyer are not only savvy marketers – they’re also great party hosts. If you’ve arrived late, they bring you up to speed and tug you into the mix. If you’ve been at the party awhile, they introduce you to new people and new ideas. For a nonbook, BLUR isn’t a bad read. For a business book, it’s unusually good. The writing is brisk, the arguments are cogent, and the examples are compelling.

BLUR’s hosts lay out a nice spread to introduce readers to the kaleidoscopic effect of the new economy. They argue that the real-time pricing of financial markets will expand into supermarkets: Consumers will follow the price of Cheerios the way brokers track the share price of General Mills.

They say that things you can’t see or touch (customer service, reputation) are now more valuable in the marketplace than tangible assets (buildings, machines). So companies are trying to attract customers with emotional appeals. What else explains the impact of Nike’s ads? Or the fact that special-interest credit cards are the latest trend in financial services? It’s the blur of consumer desires: You make donations to your favorite cause while you spend – your bank still makes a profit.