Yes, Even Free Agent Nation Has Its Problems

In Free Agent Nation, work may be personal, authentic, fun, and rewarding. But it’s not without its problems. Below are six of the most common problems faced by free agents — along with suggestions from travelers familiar with the terrain.

Problem: “I’m not getting paid! What can I do about it?”

Solution: The best way to solve this problem is to prevent it in the first place. Before embarking on a new project, ask about the pay procedure — who in the organization must sign off on the contract, how long it will take to cut the check. If you’re skeptical about getting paid, ask for half your fee up front. You’d be surprised how many clients are willing to oblige.

When you’re trying to get paid for something you’ve already done, don’t rely on the person who brought you in on the project. “You don’t want your interaction with your client to revolve around ‘When am I getting paid?’ ” advises Jennie Schacht, a free-agent health care consultant based in Oakland, California. Instead, establish contact with someone in the organization’s accounts-payable department. Talk with that person early and often — don’t wait for a problem to develop. And if you do have a problem, don’t be shy about raising the issue: accounts people are used to hearing from vendors, and the only way to get their attention is to be your own best, most aggressive representative.

Problem: “I’m so busy doing a project that I never have time to market myself to potential clients.”

Solution: Break out of the old mind-set! You’re thinking about “marketing” as if you were still in the world of the big company. In Free Agent Nation, marketing is rarely about buying newspaper ads or making television commercials. But it’s about almost everything else, including the quality of your work — as well as your business cards, your Web site, the articles you write, the associations you join, and the conversation you have with the person beside you on an airplane.

Roger Shepard, a free agent based in San Francisco, says, “Marketing is meeting as many people as you can as fast as you can in as many disciplines as you can.”