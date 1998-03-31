The Suck-Up

I’m sitting in the lobby of PotatoWare, waiting for my appointment with spud, the big pomme frite who’s supposed to interview me for a job. The whole thing was his idea – I didn’t even want a job. But he liked my sneakers, and the next thing I knew, I was in line for a possible paycheck at his product-free software shop. Naturally, I show up wearing the very same pair of Chuck Taylor high-tops (banana yellow) to show my, uh, solidarity with Spud, whose signature shoe is the neon-orange Chuck Taylor.

But I know these little gestures can be misinterpreted: One person’s sneaker solidarity is another’s big wet smoochie on the boss-to-be’s caboose. And I can’t help noticing that my big yellow shoes are the only Chucks in the office. The admins are all wearing nuclear-blast-resistant

Marine Corps boots or British let’s-stomp-someone-to-death-at-a-soccer-game Doc Martens. I know I’m in trouble when I see a young admin (topknot, John Lennon glasses, black miniskirt) stop to schmooze with the receptionist (same topknot, only in dishwater blond, and black Elvis Costello eyewear). Their eyes flicker down at my Chucks – so large they seem! so yellow! – and one whispers to the other something that sounds like “suck-up.” I want to shout, “Solidarity!” – but at that moment a guy named Quimby appears, and sticks out his hand. He’s wearing a tie with Tigger emblazoned on it. “C’mon, this way! Cool shoes!”

Quimby leads me to Spud’s office, giving thumbs-up to fellow workers we meet on our way. He knocks on Spud’s door. “Yoody-hoo, here’s your next victim, Great One!”

Spud mumbles something through the door. It’s either “I’m on long-distance with our VCs” or “Get rid of that loser.”

“Say no more, your Spudliness,” Quimby says with maximum suckiness, and leads me on a mindless office tour. We end up at his cubicle. On his wall, he has a picture of Spud playing golf with Michael Jordan. I look closer at the picture: Spud’s caddy is wearing a Tigger baseball cap. The empty cube next door he says is mine.

Just then, a young admin sits down at a desk opposite the two cubicles. She has no messy topknot, no rock ‘n’ roll glasses – she is wearing little Piglet earrings. “Meet Charm,” Quimby says.