Want to Grow? Hire a Shrink!

Henry Bertolon, cofounder and CEO of NECX, the world’s leading independent distributor of semiconductors and other computer products, knew he had a problem. His company, based in Peabody, Massachusetts, was experiencing the perils of success. It was growing fast; its workforce had vaulted from 100 to 250 in just a few years. But it was coming apart at the seams. “We’d have meetings that just melted down,” Bertolon, 45, recalls. “Everyone would scream at each other and then leave.”

That was two years ago. Bertolon’s first instinct was to hire a management consultant. But the more consultants he talked to, the less he liked what they had to say: “They all wanted to tell us what our problems were. I didn’t feel that we were being listened to.” Enter Wil Calmas, a Boston psychologist with an MBA. Calmas had been coaching Larry Marshall, 43, NECX’s chief operating officer, for several years. What if, Bertolon wondered, Calmas shifted from individual coaching to organizational analysis?

The psychologist’s response: a one-day-a-week program that feels a lot like group therapy, minus the dream analysis and the primal screaming. NECX has an appointment with its shrink every Friday. At 8 AM Calmas and 10 of the company’s top executives hold a 90-minute meeting. There’s no formal agenda. Fear, hostility, frustration, secret wishes, acting out, owning up — they’re all fair game.

“We focus on talking,” Calmas says. “Most of us have come from homes where we’re taught, Don’t say anything if you can’t say anything nice. We bring that attitude into the corporate world. But if you don’t talk, you can’t resolve anything.”

These weekly meetings didn’t get off to a fast start, says Marshall: “Some people would show up late, schedule other meetings, travel on Fridays.” Two top managers left the company rather than participate in the program. Why the resistance? “People were afraid that if they said something we didn’t like, we’d fire them,” Marshall says. Once he and Bertolon emphasized that no one would be punished for being honest, the floodgates opened.

There was no holding back at one Friday session this past fall. The talk focused on a rebellion among NECX’s Web developers. The company is enthusiastic about electronic commerce; the Net accounts for more than $40 million of its nearly $400 million in annual sales. But the company’s MIS manager was fed up with all the time her Web developers spent playing games and surfing for fun. So she had cracked down — and the developers had rebelled. At the Friday meeting, she expressed her fear that if she didn’t reinstate unfettered Web access, the developers would leave for other jobs.

The reactions were quick — and varied. Members of the group acknowledged their own desire to spank a few self-indulgent employees. Marshall promised that neither he nor Bertolon would hold the MIS manager responsible if a few developers jumped ship over a company policy that made sense. But did it make sense? When she expressed distaste for “babysitting” the Web team, another manager suggested, “Maybe they feel like babies.” The group settled on a plan to give the Web developers more freedom — unless and until they abused it.