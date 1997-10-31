My Favorite Bookmarks – Chris Dixon

Who: Chris Dixon, Online Editor, Surfer Magazine
Email: surfermag@surfermag.com
URL: http://www.surfermag.com
Favorite Search Engine: Lycos, http://www.lycos.com
Surfing Manifesto: No matter how virtual or vital the Net becomes, I doubt if I’ll ever choose a surf session with a computer over the real thing.
National Data Buoy Center
http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov
Check the waves nearly anywhere in the Western Hemisphere.
The Groom Lake Desert Rat
http://www.ufomind.com/area51/desert_rat
Glenn Campbell went to Nevada to debunk the UFO sightings and found some weird goings-on in the desert after all.
Project Vote Smart
http://www.vote-smart.org
The mother of all truth-seeking political databases.
Surfrider Foundation
http://www.surfrider.org
Information for the wired surfer.
Deja News
http://www.dejanews.com
A database of the good, the bad, and the profane from all newsgroup postings. Great search features.
Cool Site of the Day
http://cool.infi.net
Irreverent, funny, and informative, these guys have cornered the market on Web cool.
MacWEEK Online
http://www.macweek.com
They leave no breakthrough uncovered, no blunder uncriticized, and no Macgeek unsated.