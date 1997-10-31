advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Chris Dixon

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Chris Dixon, Online Editor, Surfer Magazine

Email: surfermag@surfermag.com

URL: http://www.surfermag.com

Favorite Search Engine: Lycos, http://www.lycos.com

Surfing Manifesto: No matter how virtual or vital the Net becomes, I doubt if I’ll ever choose a surf session with a computer over the real thing.

National Data Buoy Center

http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov

Check the waves nearly anywhere in the Western Hemisphere.

The Groom Lake Desert Rat

http://www.ufomind.com/area51/desert_rat

Glenn Campbell went to Nevada to debunk the UFO sightings and found some weird goings-on in the desert after all.

Project Vote Smart

http://www.vote-smart.org

The mother of all truth-seeking political databases.

Surfrider Foundation

http://www.surfrider.org

Information for the wired surfer.

Deja News

http://www.dejanews.com

A database of the good, the bad, and the profane from all newsgroup postings. Great search features.

Cool Site of the Day

http://cool.infi.net

Irreverent, funny, and informative, these guys have cornered the market on Web cool.

MacWEEK Online

http://www.macweek.com

They leave no breakthrough uncovered, no blunder uncriticized, and no Macgeek unsated.

