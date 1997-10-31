My Favorite Bookmarks – Chris Dixon

Who: Chris Dixon, Online Editor, Surfer Magazine

advertisement

Email: surfermag@surfermag.com URL: http://www.surfermag.com Favorite Search Engine: Lycos, http://www.lycos.com Surfing Manifesto: No matter how virtual or vital the Net becomes, I doubt if I’ll ever choose a surf session with a computer over the real thing. National Data Buoy Center http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov

Check the waves nearly anywhere in the Western Hemisphere. The Groom Lake Desert Rat http://www.ufomind.com/area51/desert_rat Glenn Campbell went to Nevada to debunk the UFO sightings and found some weird goings-on in the desert after all. Project Vote Smart http://www.vote-smart.org

The mother of all truth-seeking political databases. Surfrider Foundation http://www.surfrider.org Information for the wired surfer. Deja News http://www.dejanews.com

A database of the good, the bad, and the profane from all newsgroup postings. Great search features. Cool Site of the Day http://cool.infi.net Irreverent, funny, and informative, these guys have cornered the market on Web cool. MacWEEK Online http://www.macweek.com

They leave no breakthrough uncovered, no blunder uncriticized, and no Macgeek unsated.