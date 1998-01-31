Advertisers in Issue 13

3M Printer Notes http://www.3M.com/Post-it
3M Visual Systems http://www.3M.com/meetings
3M Volition http://www.3M.com/volition/1
Absolut Vodka http://www.absolutvodka.com
Altoids http://www.altoids.com
American Century http://www.americancentury.com
Andersen Consulting http://www.ac.com
Arthur Andersen http://www.arthurandersen.com
AST Computer http://www.ast.com
Audible http://www.audible.com
Baby Jogger http://www.babyjogger.com
Bose http://www.bose.com
Celemi http://www.celemi.com
Chevy Tahoe http://www.chevrolet.com
Citibank AAdvantage http://www.citibank.com/us/cards/advan
Computer Discount Warehouse http://www.cdw.com
Corporate University Xchange http://www.corpu.com
Datek http://www.datek.com
Development Dimensions International http://www.ddiworld.com
Dell http://www.dell.com/buydell
Delta Consulting Group http://www.deltacg.com
Digital http://www.digital.com/navigate
Disney Institute http://www.disneyseminars.com
Dreyfus http://www.dreyfus.com
EDS http://www.eds.com
Fidelity Investments http://www.fidelity.com
Ford Contour http://www.ford.com
The Fragrance Counter http://www.fragrancecounter.com
GM Onstar http://www.onstar.com
Hitachi http://www.hitachi.com/semiconductor
HP DeskJet 890C http://www.hp.com/go/DJ890salesman
HP Palmtop PC http://www.hp.com/handheld
HP Printers http://www.hp.com/go/printideas
Hyatt http://www.hyatt.com
Iomega http://www.iomega.com
Isuzu Rodeo http://www.isuzu.com
Janus http://www.Janus.com
Jim Beam http://www.jimbeam.com
Johnston & Murphy http://www.johnstonmurphy.com
Kingston Technology http://www.kingston.com
Kinko’s http://www.kinkos.com
Land Rover http://www.LandRover.com
Lexus GS http://www.lexus.com
Lincoln Navigator http://www.lincolnvehicles.com
Lotus Domino http://www.lotus.com/worktheweb
Lotus eSuite http://www.esuite.lotus.com
Lotus Instant!TEAMROOM http://www.lotus.com/instant
Maker’s Mark http://www.makersmark.com
Mango Medley97 http://www.mango.com/user7
Mazda Millenia S http://www.mazdausa.com
MCI Conferencing http://nmc.mci.com
MCI Data http://www.mci.com
MetLife http://www.metlife.com/business
Microsoft http://www.microsoft.com
Microsoft Front Page http://www.microsoft.com/frontpage
Microsoft Office http://www.microsoft.com/office
Microsoft Project http://www.microsoft.com/project
Microsoft Windows CE http://www.microsoft.com/windowsce/hpc
Money Hunt http://www.moneyhunter.com
MRI http://www.mrinet.com
NEC Technologies http://www.nec.com
Panasonic http://www.panasonic.com
Quantum http://www.quantum.com
Sauder Woodworking http://www.sauder.com
Savin http://www.savin.com
Sony Trinitron http://www.sony.com/tv
Sun Microsystems http://www.sun.com
Syquest http://www.syquest.com
Toyota Camry http://www.toyota.com
Transamerica http://www.transamerica.com
UPS http://www.ups.com
US Airways http://www.usairways.com
Visa Business http://www.visa.com/smallbiz
Visio http://www.visio.com
Volkswagen http://www.vw.com
Yahoo! http://www.yahoo.com
