Nick Tunes in to Kids

In the tough world of commercial television, no niche is harder to fill than children’s TV. Advertisers spend almost $800 million a year to sponsor kids’ shows, often paying premium prices. In this seriously competitive business, one player dominates: Nickelodeon.

Since 1995, according to Nielsen ratings, Nick has been the most-watched cable network in the country. During the prime Saturday morning slot, more children watch Nick than watch any other network.

Ask how Nickelodeon approaches this cutthroat, high-stakes market, and the response is both simple and eloquent: Gak. Not the sound – the toy. Gak is a supergross, greenish substance that looks and feels like . . . well, like snot. Says Christine Heye, Nick’s director of research: “Kids like Gak as much for its grossness as for the fact that when you push it back into its can, it makes this incredible farting noise.”

Childish? That’s the point! Nickelodeon is the first television channel to put kids front and center. “Kids are low on the food chain in the entertainment business – except for us,” says Herb Scannell, Nick’s president. “Here they’re on top, and we really dig that.”

Underlying all of Nickelodeon’s shows, promos, toys, books, and videos is the Nick attitude, a smart-aleck personality that gives the brand its trademark irreverence. What makes that attitude a way of life at Nick is the office space – four floors of a Manhattan building that are designed for maximum fun. The design goal: to connect Nick’s adults to every kid in its audience. The secret: five principles that make Nick’s work space more fun than . . . well, a can of Gak.

1. Everything I learned about work, I learned in the second grade.

Viewed from the sidewalk, the Nick headquarters look as non-descript as any other glass tower. But the moment you step off the elevator on the 38th floor, you know something is different. First there is the explosion of bright, crayonlike colors. Then there are the kids crowding into the reception area. What with auditions for new shows and Nick’s focus groups, kids are a constant feature of the office, and the network makes them feel right at home.