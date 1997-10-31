Invisible Jobs in the Hidden Job Market

The last time I looked for work, it was common knowledge that any job you’d ever really want was never advertised in the places you’d normally look. Now I’m told by Rhonda, my treadmill buddy down at the gym, that the jobs advertised in the normal places — the classifieds, the employment agencies, the executive search firms, the bulletin board down at the Laundromat — are not just jobs you’d never want, they’re jobs that don’t even exist.

The Flonkey Athletic Club is located downtown in the basement of the historic Flonkey Building. Lap pool, weight room, no windows, locker room that smells like French cheese, reasonable rates. Rhonda is my self-appointed contact with the World of Real Work. She is tall and occasionally blonde, and has a job at a PR firm upstairs, where she uses words that have very little meaning to great effect.

“There are no jobs where you’d expect them to be and tons of jobs where you don’t expect them to be,” says Rhonda. “And once you do find a job opening? Don’t apply for it. Shows you’re desperate. No one wants to hire someone who needs a job.”

Then she mentions networking. “Very ’80s, but classic. The Levi’s 501 of job-hunting techniques.”

Except that all my friends have jobs they don’t like at companies they don’t like with bosses they don’t like — and have developed the rather retro hobby of reading the classifieds. Networking won’t help in a hidden job market filled with invisible jobs. If no one knows the jobs are there, who can tell you about them?

Next to the Flonkey Athletic Club is Lotto-Donut-Pizza, a convenience store owned by the Ha family, formerly of Seoul, but managed by a guy I know, Fred Haymaker, a 42-year-old gamer who spends all his free time playing Dungeons & Dragons with 19-year-old community college dropouts.”

“Fred,” I ask as I pay for my Poland Spring water, “how do you catch something invisible?”