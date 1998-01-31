It’s the Chucks

I’m at Starbucks, having a latte with Rhonda, rehashing what I’ve come to think of as my “in Convenience”: The intervention that Rhonda and a few others staged to rescue me from Lotto-Donut-Pizza. It’s been more than a month since I had a corn dog – or a canker sore. So I’ve made it through detox, and now Rhonda tells me that I’m really in luck. I have experienced Human Synergy, Rhonda’s phrase du jour. Human Synergy, she explains, is the business equivalent of seeing the Virgin Mary in a tortilla.

In my case, Human Synergy comes in the shape of a guy named Spud, founder of PotatoWare, a software company thought to be particularly cutting-edge. For one thing, Rhonda assures me, PW “lacks product” – and unproduct equals unlimited possibility. For another, Spud has a trademark dress code: He always wears his pair of orange Chuck Taylor high-tops. I too have a pair of Chuck Taylors – banana yellow, to be specific – which is why Spud approached me after the intervention and said, “Why don’t you stop by next week? I might have something. And, hey, nice Chucks.”

Rhonda says that Spud’s commenting on the shoes was crucial. “It’s the secret language of job interviews,” she says. “He didn’t have to mention the shoes. And he didn’t say, ‘Nice sneakers.’ He said, ‘Nice Chucks.’ And you didn’t ask, ‘Who’s Chuck?’ “

“Yeah,” I say. “By the way, who is Chuck?”

For a week or two after the intervention, I was happy. I had an Interview. I was back in high school at prom time. Saying you were going to the prom was always better than the prom itself, which required you to wear uncomfortable clothes and talk for hours in a dark gym.

At last, the pregame jitters set in. I start to gnaw on my knuckles – a good sign. What if I don’t get this job? What if Spud just likes me for my Chucks? What will we talk about? Should I stand up and announce, “I’m more than my shoes!”? And if I am more than my shoes, what exactly am I?

“The less you talk about what you’ll actually do, the better,” says Rhonda. “It’s like Impressionism, only in the workplace.”