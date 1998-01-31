Is Selling Out ‘Selling Out’?

It was the fourth Monday of September 1995. Debra Pelsma and about 80 of her coworkers at Grand Junction Networks, a fast-growing startup based in Fremont, California, had been summoned to the manufacturing floor at their headquarters.

Impromptu staff meetings had been rare at the company since its founding in February 1992. There was too much work to do. But that work was about to pay off. Grand Junction was on the verge of a defining moment – an IPO. It had retained Goldman Sachs. It had filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I came in that morning, and something felt different,” Pelsma remembers. “Then someone said, ‘Cisco bought us.’ ” Cisco, of course, was Cisco Systems, one of the richest companies in Silicon Valley. “I asked what was going on. He said, ‘Go look at the front of the office.’ There were all kinds of suits out there and boxes that said Cisco. I was dumbfounded.”

Howard Charney, Grand Junction’s charismatic cofounder, president, and CEO, stood before his team – half of whom, thanks to this $345-million deal, had just become millionaires. He described the virtues of the life they would lead at Cisco. But there was no joy in his voice.

“There were tons of emotions spilled in that room,” recalls Margot Gangola, the company’s engineering manager. “We’d been working so hard.” As her CEO was speaking, Gangola kept thinking, “Howard, how can you sell us out?”

It was the fourth Friday of October 1997. About 180 employees of PointCast Inc. had gathered at its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. They’d come to meet their new leader – the CEO who would guide them to a public offering.

Just two nights before, Kevin Harvey, a member of the PointCast board and a partner at Benchmark Capital, had said again to David W. Dorman what he’d been saying for months: “We have an opportunity to build the biggest new-media company in existence.” Dorman, the former CEO of Pacific Bell, a company with 50,000 employees, had leaned across the table, offered his hand, and said, “I’m in.”