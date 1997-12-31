Free-Agent Resources – Terri Lonier

Author and consultant Terri Lonier is the founder of Working Solo Inc. She advises free agents and helps larger businesses understand Free Agent Nation. Fast Company spoke with her at her home in New Paltz, New York. To reach Working Solo, call 1-800-222-SOLO or visit the Web http://www.workingsolo.com .

What are the tools that every free agent must have?

Two things: a computer with an Internet connection, and a dedicated fax line. “To send a fax, press *3” just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Have you found any indispensable low-tech tools for free agents?

I find my microcassette recorder to be a trusty friend. It cost me about $30 — though you can pay a lot more for one — and it captures those fleeting ideas that I don’t have time to write down. Once the thought is on tape, I can move on to other things.

You’ve said that “working solo is not working alone.” What can free agents do to keep from being isolated?

Surround yourself with several advisers — at all different levels. Not just your lawyer, your accountant, and people in your field. You need “reality check” friends. You can trust these folks to give you objective advice.