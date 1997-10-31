Netscape’s ability to reel in great people fast has always been a point of pride. These days recruiting isn’t about just keeping pace with Netscape’s explosive revenue growth. It’s about “maintaining the qualities that made us great when we had 200 people,” says Margie Mader, the company’s Director of Bringing in the Cool People. The ultimate winning quality? Cool, of course.

What does cool have to do with business success?

Netscape’s entire success is based on finding people with an entrepreneurial work ethic, a passion for the product, and the ability to collaborate. That’s cool to us.

How do you interview for cool?

We test job candidates by putting them into unstructured work environments and team situations. Then there are the people who just exude cool: one guy skateboarded here for his interview; another held his interview in a roller-hockey rink.

What’s the coolest resume you’ve ever seen?

An 8×10 glossy that read, “Why wouldn’t you hire me?”

Who are your models of cool?

Katharine Hepburn, Gandhi, and Chelsea Clinton.

Are you cool?

I wouldn’t be here if I weren’t.