Greetings from Idea City

In an economy of ideas, GSD&M takes ideas seriously. So seriously that Roy Spence Jr., 49, cofounder and president of the 26-year-old Austin, Texas-based advertising agency, has launched a one-man campaign to replace Austin’s current slogan, “The Live-Music Capital of the World,” with a new tag line, “The City of Ideas.” So seriously that the 300-person, $500 million agency recently moved into a $7.5 million, 83,000 square-foot headquarters building called Idea City. So seriously that GSD&M tells its clients — which include Southwest Airlines, the world’s most profitable air carrier; Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer; Anheuser-Busch Theme Parks, owner of the world’s largest marine-life-entertainment facility; as well as Southwestern Bell, Pennzoil, Doubletree Hotels, MasterCard, and the PGA Tour — that its sole mission is to foster, harness, and focus the scarcest resource in business: great ideas.

To help the agency design ideas, GSD&M has built a space designed around an idea: the city as a place for visionaries. Idea City is a postmodern, two-story, self-contained neighborhood that combines the community-building sense of public space found in the ancient Greek agora with the spirit of creative spontaneity found in New York’s Greenwich Village or London’s SoHo. “We designed this space to foster entrepreneurship, creativity, community,” says Spence. “It’s playful yet serious. It’s eclectic, and yet there’s a purpose behind everything we did.”

Within Idea City, GSD&M creates 5,000 to 6,000 ads each year — with countless ideas contributing to each ad. Behind that multiplicity of insights are a few key ones that guide GSD&M’s approach to generating great ideas.

1. Your butt’s connected to your brain.

It turns out that thinking outside the box requires deep immersion in the here and now: where you sit determines what you think.

Idea City features 30 “war rooms” that house all the artifacts and resources a team needs to focus on a particular creative task. Step inside the Chili’s Grill & Bar war room, for example, and you sense that you’ve made a wrong turn into the actual eatery. There’s a booth with menus and a “Please wait to be seated” sign. A single Tiffany-style lamp hanging over the center of the table completes the authentic ambience. All that’s missing are the family of four seated next to you and a few platters of Mexican-style fare.

“The war room creates a sort of cocoon,” says James Martin, 33, vice president and director of marketplace planning (GSD&M’s research function). “It’s not just decorated with stuff. The paraphernalia is a form of information. And having that information around you helps you put ideas together.”

2. Big ideas come from small groups.

The biggest enemy of ideas is bigness itself. Ideas need the passion, commitment, and determination that small groups engender. To grow big and yet think fast, GSD&M created hot shops: independent advertising agencies operating under the GSD&M umbrella. Each shop is headed by a creative director and a writer, who assume all creative responsibility for three or four clients.