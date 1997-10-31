Smart Companies, Dumb Decisions

Why do smart companies do such dumb things? Paul C. Nutt , a professor of management at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business, has been studying that question for 19 years. Nutt’s research focuses on how executives make decisions and whether those decisions succeed or fail.

Mistakes, Nutt argues, can be errors of omission as well as commission. His latest research examines strategic decisions at 356 companies. More than half the time, he found, such decisions were quickly abandoned, just partially implemented, or never adopted at all.

In an interview with Fast Company, Nutt offered three techniques for increasing the odds that your decisions will translate into action. After all, if you’re going to make mistakes, shouldn’t they at least reflect what you’ve decided to do?

1. Check your ego at the door.

The worst way to reach a decision, says Nutt, is to impose your ideas on the organization. Obvious, right? So how come so many executives behave otherwise? Because they think they’re acting like “take-charge” leaders. More than 130 of the decisions studied by Nutt reflected this approach, and only 42% of those actually got adopted. Compare that with a 96% success rate for decisions (only 26 out of the 356) where executives conferred with their colleagues and rethought long-term priorities.

“People like to impose their ideas on others or look for a scapegoat because these techniques eliminate ambiguity,” says Nutt. “Real visionaries see that they need to reconsider the norms.” Translation: the easiest way to avoid mistakes is to manage your ego.

2. Keep asking, “But what about … ?”

Everyone likes a decisive leader. But as the business world gets more complex, there’s a not-so-fine line between being decisive and being blind. Nearly two-thirds of the executives that Nutt studied never investigated alternatives once they’d reached a decision. Nearly 60% of these decisions were dropped, used only in part, or never adopted at all.

“Most people stand by the window, look out, and say, ‘Okay, we’ll do that,'” he says. “But the more you change your position at the window — the more you broaden your scope — the more you’ll see.”