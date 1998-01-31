Cisco’s Most Important Meal of the Day

Purpose: To give everyone in the company a chance to voice an opinion about where we’re headed.

Why I Never Miss It: I learn a lot about what’s really going on. The employees ask tough questions, and by the time you’ve heard something a couple of times, you know that you’ve got a problem – or an opportunity.

Cisco Systems is reinventing the power breakfast. At the $6 billion networking giant, the most important meal of the day isn’t just for high-profile influence-brokers anymore. In fact, it’s strictly for the rank and file. Every year during their birthday month, the 7000-plus employees at Cisco’s headquarters in San Jose receive an email invitation to a “birthday breakfast” with CEO John Chambers. Several dozen employees show up each month to put their toughest questions directly to the CEO. Chambers submits to bruising queries about partnering strategy and stark assessments of managerial failings. It’s not always pleasant, but for Chambers, it’s an indispensible hour of unmediated interaction. “I’m not there for the cake,” he says.

Guiding Principle

“Personal interaction and open communication. This is especially important when you’re growing at the rate we are. The birthday breakfast is the most effective vehicle for getting candid feedback from employees and for discovering potential problems.”

Best Practice

“I never hide behind a podium. Any question is fair game. And I strongly discourage directors and vice presidents from attending.”