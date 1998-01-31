These Executives Are Nerds!

Does this scenario sound familiar? The senior executives of a big company deliver speeches about the power of computers, announce big investments in cutting-edge hardware and software – and then never use the technology themselves. It’s a classic episode in the mismanagement miniseries called “Do as I say, not as I do.”

That show is over at Chase Bank of Texas, the giant Houston-based subsidiary of Chase Manhattan Corp. Over the last four years, Chase Bank of Texas, formerly known as Texas Commerce Bank, has implemented a sweeping change program. In 1996, the company unveiled a new technology infrastructure. It created a state-of-the-art PC desktop for employees that features 13 different software applications.

“We gave people access to the Internet, we built an intranet, we created Lotus Notes databases – you name it,” says Anita Ward, senior vice president and technology partner at the bank. “We did everything that every IT pro dreams about.”

Ward and her colleagues also did something that most IT pros forget about. They sensed that the bank’s top leadership would be slow to adopt the new systems. So they created a program called NERD: Necessary Executive Reshaping Degree. The bank’s most senior executives – from the chairman and vice chairman to executive vice presidents and the CFO – had three months to learn all the new applications: everything from tools like PowerPoint to proprietary customer-relationship software.

“It was like introducing a steel ax to a stone-tool society,” jokes Ward, an anthropologist by training. “But if top executives don’t embrace technology, how can they expect other people to embrace it?”

Today every one of the bank’s top executives is a certified NERD. The story of how they achieved that lofty status offers helpful lessons for other companies where leaders don’t walk the technology talk.

One important principle behind NERD training, Ward says, was that it should be intensely personal. Each executive was assigned a personal trainer. The trainers were all company insiders – mid-level employees who had mastered the new systems and weren’t intimidated by the suits in the corner office.