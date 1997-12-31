To: you@fastcompany.com

Subject: How to manage multiple email accounts

If you have more than one email address — for example, one for the office and one for home — you can use Outlook Express to collect all your email at once. From the “Tools” menu, choose “Accounts.” Select “Add” and then “Mail” to set up your second account. The program walks you through the process. Then return to the “Tools” menu and select “Send and receive” to pick the accounts you want to check.