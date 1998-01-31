Get with the Program!

Day One: you show up early, eager, and overdressed, ready to give it all you’ve got. After all, when you start that new job, it’s “the first day of the rest of your life.” Right? Not exactly.

For all the creativity and energy that companies put into hiring the best people, when it comes to welcoming new hires into the fold, most draw a blank. But not all companies are clueless. The best of them have found that, like their recruitment process, their approach to Day One should fit perfectly with the company’s larger way of doing business. At Greet Street, for example, a three-year-old San Francisco-based company that offers personalized greeting cards and other multimedia products over the Web, Day One is informal and creative. At Intel – fast becoming the world’s most profitable company – Day One is the beginning of an intense, highly structured, carefully measured process that stretches over six months. Here’s a primer on two ways to make that first day the start of a great job experience.

Job-in-a-Box

When you show up on Day One at Greet Street, there’s no HR manager, no personnel office, and no title waiting for you. Everyone at the 30-person company works in the same large, open room, and everyone has the same first assignment: “You walk in, and your job is in a box,” says Elizabeth Cox, who joined the company as a promotions manager on January 2, 1997. “Your desk is in a box. Your computer is in a box. Your phone is in a box. The first thing you do is set it all up.”

The Greet Street orientation kit doesn’t come with a manual – which makes the second phase of the orientation ritual especially important: You talk to every other employee in the company. During your first two weeks, you’re expected to get acclimated by sitting in on other people’s meetings, talking with new colleagues, and observing how things work. “It’s not like there’s a mold here to fit into,” says Cox. “Things change so quickly in this business that it’s important to establish connections.”

Step three at Greet Street: You come up with your own snappy job title. It’s a tradition that started with the company’s two cofounders: Tony Levitan, creator of chaos, and Fred Campbell, creator of substance. “They told me I was going to be a promotions manager,” says Cox, “but they said not to put that title on anything. I came up with 10 titles, including ‘minister of propaganda,'” but Tony vetoed them all. I finally picked ‘pied piper of promotion,’ because I want to lead people to our site.”

Boot Camp