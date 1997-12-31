Free Agents, Close Connections

The new economy is out there, hiding in plain sight. from coast to coast, some 25 million Americans are citizens of Free Agent Nation. They’ve slipped the traces of corporate life, declared their independence, and discovered new ways of working and living. In the process, they’ve written a new bill of rights for business: Freedom is security. Work is fun. Working solo isn’t working alone. You are what you do. To explore Free Agent Nation, Contributing Editor Daniel H. Pink took a coast-to-coast roadtrip. He also scoured the nation for the essential tools and resources that free agents — and aspiring free agents — need to prosper. We’ve assembled this material, including a special visit with the man who invented modern free agency, in The Fast Company Free-Agent Almanac. (No, it’s not Jerry Maguire, but he’s in there too.)

One last word on community. We’ve always believed that Fast Company is more than a magazine — it’s a resource for a community of people who believe that they can make a difference in business and that business can make a difference in the world.