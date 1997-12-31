My Favorite Bookmarks – Jonathan Peizer

Who: Chief Information Officer, Open Society Institute — New York
Email: jpeizer@sorosny.org
URL: http://www.soros.org/osiny.html
Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista http://www.altavista.digital.com . I like the flexibility in defining criteria.
Surfing Manifesto: If you can’t find what you’re looking for in 15 minutes or less, it probably wasn’t that important to begin with.
Tito’s Home Page http://www.fer.uni-lj.si/tito/tito-eng.html
Lifestyles of the rich and dictatorial. Global Internet Liberty Campaign
http://www.gilc.org
Because “there are no borders in cyberspace”!
PythOnline
http://www.pythonline.com/menu.htm
“Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”
WebMuseum, Paris
http://www.fhi-berlin.mpg.de/wm
Who needs the Louvre?
Metropolitan Transportation Authority
http://www.mta.nyc.ny.us
It gets me home and around town.
Smith Barney
http://www.smithbarney.com
When I want to know what I would have earned if …
Slate
http://www.slate.com
Where I get my news.
Star Trek
http://www.startrek.com
There is a Trekkie in each of us.
The Dilbert Zone
http://www.unitedmedia.com/comics/dilbert
Hey, we all work in a corporation!