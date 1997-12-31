advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Jonathan Peizer

By Lisa Chadderdon1 minute Read

Who: Chief Information Officer, Open Society Institute — New York

Email: jpeizer@sorosny.org

URL: http://www.soros.org/osiny.html

Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista http://www.altavista.digital.com . I like the flexibility in defining criteria.

Surfing Manifesto: If you can’t find what you’re looking for in 15 minutes or less, it probably wasn’t that important to begin with.

Tito’s Home Page http://www.fer.uni-lj.si/tito/tito-eng.html

Lifestyles of the rich and dictatorial. Global Internet Liberty Campaign

http://www.gilc.org

Because “there are no borders in cyberspace”!

PythOnline

http://www.pythonline.com/menu.htm

“Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

WebMuseum, Paris

http://www.fhi-berlin.mpg.de/wm

Who needs the Louvre?

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

http://www.mta.nyc.ny.us

It gets me home and around town.

Smith Barney

http://www.smithbarney.com

When I want to know what I would have earned if …

Slate

http://www.slate.com

Where I get my news.

Star Trek

http://www.startrek.com

There is a Trekkie in each of us.

The Dilbert Zone

http://www.unitedmedia.com/comics/dilbert

Hey, we all work in a corporation!

