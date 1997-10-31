You Have a Virtual Boss

You’re handed a laptop computer. You’ve renewed your passport. Your mission: relocate to Singapore and build a sales territory. The assignment is a big-time coup for your career. Even so, you’re worried. How will you stay in the boss’s loop when you’re an ocean apart?

Will Pape has some answers. As cofounder of VeriFone Inc., which provides the electronic authorization systems through which retailers “swipe” credit cards, Pape has spent the past 16 years both working as a virtual boss and answering to one. From his home office in New Mexico, Pape reports directly to CEO Hatim Tyabji, who works in San Francisco.

So ingrained is VeriFone’s virtual hierarchy that the firm’s $1.7 billion acquisition by Hewlett-Packard, which closed on June 25, was overseen by Pape and another cofounder from their home offices in different locations. Pape, a pioneer of telecommuting, is as qualified as anyone to offer tips for how to stay on the inside while you work on the outside.

Your Worry: Lack of time. If a deal is going bad, you won’t be able to get to the boss fast enough to make things right.

Pape’s Prescription: VeriFone’s computer network includes a feature that people call “itin,” short for “itinerary.” When the in-house travel agent books a trip, detailed information on the road warrior’s whereabouts is accessible to all of VeriFone’s 3,000 employees. Even CEO Tyabji is no exception to this process.

“We were preparing for the stockholders’ meeting to finalize the merger with HP, and there was a detail to discuss with Hatim,” Pape recalls. “He was traveling in the Far East, so his cell-phone didn’t work. I checked his itinerary and called the airline to see if his flight was landing on time. As soon as Hatim entered the terminal, I had him paged. Keeping on a unified front, regardless of how you do it, alleviates the pressure when your boss is traveling on the other side of the world.”

Your Worry: The goof-off factor. The boss won’t know that you work as hard off-site as you do on-site.