Birth of a (Free-Agent) Nation

It was Curt Flood who in 1970 first challenged baseball’s reserve clause, the contract provision that kept players indentured to a single team. Flood lost both a Supreme Court case and his career. But his sacrifice allowed Jim “Catfish” Hunter to rack up a win. In late 1974, just months after Hunter’s Oakland A’s had won the World Series, an arbitrator ruled that by breaching part of Hunter’s contract, A’s owner Charles O. Finley had invalidated the entire contract, including the reserve clause.

That made Hunter baseball’s first free agent. At the time, his $3.75 million contract with the New York Yankees ranked as the largest in baseball’s history. Fast Company called Hunter at his peanut farm in Hertford, North Carolina.

What was baseball like before free agency — say, when you started with the A’s in 1965?

You’d ask for a raise, and the most you’d get would be $2,000 or $3,000. Later on, if you proved yourself after seven or eight years, maybe you’d get a $10,000 or $15,000 raise. And you didn’t have any options. You couldn’t go to another team. You had to sign with the team that owned you or not sign at all.

Did players talk about how unfair that was — or was it just part of the game?

You’d talk about it. You’d see what other players were getting. The main thing was to find out about guys on other clubs — what a pitcher with the same record as you was making.

What happened to make you a free agent?