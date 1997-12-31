Quain’s Top Ten Email Hints

Remember that any email you send can be forwarded to anyone with an email account. If you want to keep your musings private, don’t go public with email. Consider yourself warned!

Double-check the “To” field.

It’s happened many times: someone writes an email that’s critical of someone else and inadvertently puts that person’s name in the “To” field. Don’t let it happen to you.

Avoid mass mailings.

If you can’t decide where the message really needs to go, your recipients may decide for you. (Think “trash.”)

Don’t reply if you don’t have to.