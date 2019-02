To: you@fastcompany.com

Netscape’s Messenger makes it easy to cut through hundreds of irrelevant messages to track an important conversation. Simply right-click your mouse on the inbox listing for the original message. Then choose “Watch Thread.” Later, when you want to see only messages that relate to that conversation, go to the “View” menu, select “Messages,” and click on “Watched Threads with New.”