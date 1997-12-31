Barak Rosenbloom is your basic office nightmare: “I’m not afraid of anyone. I don’t kowtow. I call it as I see it,” he says. But as the Department of Labor’s sole troublemaker, Rosenbloom doesn’t just raise ire; he also works tirelessly to raise the department’s performance to new levels. When he’s not pushing the radical redesign of Welfare-to-Work programs, he’s leading the development of new problem-solving tools.

What’s a rabble-rouser like you doing in a government agency?

I came in to shake things up. And I did. Our division is very radical. We chose our boss through an election, and we’re totally self-managed.

What kind of trouble are you stirring up these days?

I’m trying to shift the thinking about unemployed people who want training — from “people we do something to” to customers for whom we should bend over backwards to deliver high-quality products. That’s a radical change for our system.

Any troublemaking guidelines?

First, trust yourself. Second, find allies and get regular feedback. Finally, work on the right things.