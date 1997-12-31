The (Free-Agent) Declaration of Independence

When in the course of economic events, it becomes manifest that traditional work arrangements stifle innovation, reward timidity, devolve into nothingness, and offer at best a perilous prosperity, it becomes necessary for citizens of conscience and talent to break free from that decaying tradition and declare their independence.

And so we, the working women and men of America, declare ourselves free agents – and declare these truths to be self-evident:

Unify and conquer!

Who we are and what we do should not stand on opposite sides of a psychological divide. So for us, work is personal! We are committed to unifying our personal interests and our business interests, our lifestyles and our work styles – because we fundamentally believe that we will be happier and more productive if we work and live as whole people.

When nobody has security, everybody deserves freedom.

Nothing is permanent. Security is an illusion. A work life based on workplace insecurity is no work life at all. So we choose the freedom to be ourselves and to follow our interests. And we are discovering that, in an economy of opportunity, freedom promotes security. The more we work in our own best interests, the more secure we become.

The power to choose is the power to say no.