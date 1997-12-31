advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Jim McCann

By Lisa Chadderdon1 minute Read

Who: President, 1-800-FLOWERS

advertisement

Email: jim@1800flowers.com

URL: http://www.1800flowers.com

Favorite Search Engine: I’m search-engine-ambivalent. I use them all.

Surfing Manifesto: If it’s boring, I skip it. There’s too much good stuff out there to waste time on a bland, unfocused site.

The Weather Channel

http://www.weather.com

A must for busy professionals who prefer to travel light!

Golf.com

http://www.golf.com

Everything except a magic potion that will help me break 80.

NBC.com TV Central — Seinfeld

http://www.nbc.com/tvcentral/shows/seinfeld

The official site for “Seinfeld” fanatics. A “Seinfeld” quiz is one of the final steps in our hiring process.

Sidewalk — New York

http://newyork.sidewalk.com

Everything you want to know about New York: restaurants, movies, shows, sports, and art exhibits.

Audio Book Club

http://www.audiobookclub.com

When you can’t read everything you’d like to, try books on tape. This site offers a huge selection.

Garden Escape

http://www.garden.com

You can design your dream garden on-screen and then order the plants and materials with a simple click of your mouse.

Virtual Vineyards

http://www.virtualvin.com

Wine for sale, reviews, suggestions on what to serve with various foods, and more.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life