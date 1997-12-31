My Favorite Bookmarks – Jim McCann

Who: President, 1-800-FLOWERS

Email: jim@1800flowers.com URL: http://www.1800flowers.com Favorite Search Engine: I’m search-engine-ambivalent. I use them all. Surfing Manifesto: If it’s boring, I skip it. There’s too much good stuff out there to waste time on a bland, unfocused site. The Weather Channel http://www.weather.com

A must for busy professionals who prefer to travel light! Golf.com http://www.golf.com Everything except a magic potion that will help me break 80. NBC.com TV Central — Seinfeld http://www.nbc.com/tvcentral/shows/seinfeld

The official site for “Seinfeld” fanatics. A “Seinfeld” quiz is one of the final steps in our hiring process. Sidewalk — New York http://newyork.sidewalk.com Everything you want to know about New York: restaurants, movies, shows, sports, and art exhibits. Audio Book Club http://www.audiobookclub.com

When you can’t read everything you’d like to, try books on tape. This site offers a huge selection. Garden Escape http://www.garden.com You can design your dream garden on-screen and then order the plants and materials with a simple click of your mouse. Virtual Vineyards http://www.virtualvin.com

Wine for sale, reviews, suggestions on what to serve with various foods, and more.