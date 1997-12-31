My Favorite Bookmarks – Jim McCann

Who: President, 1-800-FLOWERS
Email: jim@1800flowers.com
URL: http://www.1800flowers.com
Favorite Search Engine: I’m search-engine-ambivalent. I use them all.
Surfing Manifesto: If it’s boring, I skip it. There’s too much good stuff out there to waste time on a bland, unfocused site.
The Weather Channel
http://www.weather.com
A must for busy professionals who prefer to travel light!
Golf.com
http://www.golf.com
Everything except a magic potion that will help me break 80.
NBC.com TV Central — Seinfeld
http://www.nbc.com/tvcentral/shows/seinfeld
The official site for “Seinfeld” fanatics. A “Seinfeld” quiz is one of the final steps in our hiring process.
Sidewalk — New York
http://newyork.sidewalk.com
Everything you want to know about New York: restaurants, movies, shows, sports, and art exhibits.
Audio Book Club
http://www.audiobookclub.com
When you can’t read everything you’d like to, try books on tape. This site offers a huge selection.
Garden Escape
http://www.garden.com
You can design your dream garden on-screen and then order the plants and materials with a simple click of your mouse.
Virtual Vineyards
http://www.virtualvin.com
Wine for sale, reviews, suggestions on what to serve with various foods, and more.