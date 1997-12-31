Company: Sprint Paranet

Age: 38

Has Held Title For: 2 years

Previous Title: Director of Administration

When people see Mona Cabler’s business card, they think “party girl.” In reality, Sprint Paranet’s Director of Fun puts in long, hard hours to make work a celebration for the 1,200 employees at the Houston-based network services company. Her challenge? To instill loyalty and create a stable, supportive culturein an organization where at any one time 90% of the employees are working off-site with clients.

What does fun have to do with work?