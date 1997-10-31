My Favorite Bookmarks – Mark Roesler

Who: CEO, CMG Worldwide, agent for the estates of such legends as Babe Ruth, Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, and Malcolm X
Email: mark@cmgww.com
URL: http://www.cmgww.com
Favorite Search Engine: WebCrawler, http://www.webcrawler.com
Surfing Manifesto: I’m a constant traveler, so the Web helps me stay in touch with the rest of the world. It also makes the service my company provides more difficult — I continually have to look out for unlawful usage of our clients’ images.
Playboy
http://www.playboy.com
I’m always interested to know what’s up in my friend Hef’s world.
SportsGate-SportsSurf
http://www.sportsgate.com/Waterskiing.html
The ultimate in links for the waterskiing enthusiast.
NBA
http://www.nba.com
A convenient and mobile way to keep an eye on some of our hottest clients, including Karl Malone.
ESPN SportsZone
http://ESPN.SportsZone.com
It’s even better on the Web.
Clint Eastwood
http://www.man-with-no-name.com
The good, the bad, and the ugly.
Marilyn Monroe
http://www.marilynmonroe.com
WOW!
OAG Online
http://www.oag.com
Essential flight information.
Wall Street Journal Interactive
http://www.wsj.com
All the top business stories.