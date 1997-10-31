advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Mark Roesler

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: CEO, CMG Worldwide, agent for the estates of such legends as Babe Ruth, Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, and Malcolm X

advertisement

Email: mark@cmgww.com

URL: http://www.cmgww.com

Favorite Search Engine: WebCrawler, http://www.webcrawler.com

Surfing Manifesto: I’m a constant traveler, so the Web helps me stay in touch with the rest of the world. It also makes the service my company provides more difficult — I continually have to look out for unlawful usage of our clients’ images.

Playboy

http://www.playboy.com

I’m always interested to know what’s up in my friend Hef’s world.

SportsGate-SportsSurf

http://www.sportsgate.com/Waterskiing.html

The ultimate in links for the waterskiing enthusiast.

NBA

http://www.nba.com

A convenient and mobile way to keep an eye on some of our hottest clients, including Karl Malone.

ESPN SportsZone

http://ESPN.SportsZone.com

It’s even better on the Web.

Clint Eastwood

http://www.man-with-no-name.com

The good, the bad, and the ugly.

Marilyn Monroe

http://www.marilynmonroe.com

WOW!

OAG Online

http://www.oag.com

Essential flight information.

Wall Street Journal Interactive

http://www.wsj.com

All the top business stories.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life