Questions, Questions

More and more companies are using the Attentional and Interpersonal Style (TAIS) inventory to evaluate job candidates and coach employees. What questions do you use? If you’re still posing the old reliables — What’s your greatest weakness? Where do you want to be in five years? — it’s time to expand your repertoire. Here are some sample items from TAIS. Test-takers must choose one of five answers: never, rarely, sometimes, frequently, or always.

I am the best person to take control of matters when time is running out.

I theorize and philosophize.

I am good at picking a voice or instrument out of a piece of music that I am listening to.

Even though I am not hungry, if something I like is placed in front of me, I will eat it.

In a room full of people, I can keep track of several conversations at the same time.

I get confused at busy intersections.