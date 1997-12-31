Waiter! There’s a Hairball in My Soup!

Gordon Mackenzie has been cooking up a creative revolution for more than three decades. While he admits there is no sure recipe for creative success, he has several potent ingredients up his sleeve for brewing your own.

Just get cooking!

The corporate world is full of pressure: “Create! We’re anticipating the results.” The instinctive response is to stall, to overprepare. Instead, you need to give yourself permission to create while understanding that you may fail. The results may not be in the form that you think you wanted, but they will always bring value.

Stir the pot.

Creativity’s greatest enemy is stagnation. Even the smallest effort can set you on the path to renewal. Understand what you can do in your workplace – and still get away with. What can you move or shift that will be an expression of freedom and self-will? This doesn’t guarantee a “Eureka!” But it will move you into a zone where creativity is more likely to happen.

Mix freely.

To incite a creative revolution that advances the corporate cause, you need a good team behind you. Find a group that is open to possibilities but filled with a healthy amount of skepticism. Avoid people who are strangled by concepts of perfection, because they’ll lose sight of the process. And remember that teams rarely work if even one member has a conflicting agenda.