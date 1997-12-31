Browse Here for Great Gifts

The holiday spirit may be willing — but work deadlines can be the ultimate Scrooge. So this season, do your browsing on the Net. Here are some of our favorite URLs for the holidays.
Santa’s Desktop
Claus.com http://www.claus.com/village.html
It’s the “merriest place in cyberspace.” Kids of all ages can enter their names and see where they rank on Santa’s Naughty or Nice List; download recipes from Mrs. Claus’s kitchen; peek into Santa’s workshop; and follow Santa’s travels on Christmas Eve. Ho! Ho! Ho!
These Gifts Bite!
Ann Hemyng Candy Inc.’s Chocolate Factory http://mmink.com/choco.html
Forget fruitcake . . . Here you can order an assortment of gear — computers, diskettes, golf bags — made from chocolate. Talk about user-friendly!
Coffee Connection
Boorman & Bass http://www.gate.net/coffee
The shopping spot for colleagues who are full of beans. This Miami-based company finds the best coffee from around the world — and delivers the scoop in its online coffee guide.
Smell the Roses
Garden Escape http://www.garden.com
Is there a gardener in your life? You won’t find a more fertile source of gift ideas than Garden Escape, with its 10,000 plants and products.
Geek Chic!
And the Geek Shall Inherit the Earth http://www.everything-geek.com
Mugs, T-shirts, hats, and other paraphernalia to celebrate geek chic. The geekiest choice of all? Geek Guardians — tiny sculptures that sit on a computer monitor to guard the owner’s data.