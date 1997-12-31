Browse Here for Great Gifts

advertisement
The holiday spirit may be willing — but work deadlines can be the ultimate Scrooge. So this season, do your browsing on the Net. Here are some of our favorite URLs for the holidays.

Santa’s Desktop

Claus.com http://www.claus.com/village.html

It’s the “merriest place in cyberspace.” Kids of all ages can enter their names and see where they rank on Santa’s Naughty or Nice List; download recipes from Mrs. Claus’s kitchen; peek into Santa’s workshop; and follow Santa’s travels on Christmas Eve. Ho! Ho! Ho!

These Gifts Bite!

Ann Hemyng Candy Inc.’s Chocolate Factory http://mmink.com/choco.html

Forget fruitcake . . . Here you can order an assortment of gear — computers, diskettes, golf bags — made from chocolate. Talk about user-friendly!

Coffee Connection

Boorman & Bass http://www.gate.net/coffee

The shopping spot for colleagues who are full of beans. This Miami-based company finds the best coffee from around the world — and delivers the scoop in its online coffee guide.

Smell the Roses

Garden Escape http://www.garden.com

Is there a gardener in your life? You won’t find a more fertile source of gift ideas than Garden Escape, with its 10,000 plants and products.

Geek Chic!

And the Geek Shall Inherit the Earth http://www.everything-geek.com

Mugs, T-shirts, hats, and other paraphernalia to celebrate geek chic. The geekiest choice of all? Geek Guardians — tiny sculptures that sit on a computer monitor to guard the owner’s data.

