Browse Here for Great Gifts

The holiday spirit may be willing — but work deadlines can be the ultimate Scrooge. So this season, do your browsing on the Net. Here are some of our favorite URLs for the holidays.

Santa’s Desktop

Claus.com http://www.claus.com/village.html

It’s the “merriest place in cyberspace.” Kids of all ages can enter their names and see where they rank on Santa’s Naughty or Nice List; download recipes from Mrs. Claus’s kitchen; peek into Santa’s workshop; and follow Santa’s travels on Christmas Eve. Ho! Ho! Ho!

These Gifts Bite!

Ann Hemyng Candy Inc.’s Chocolate Factory http://mmink.com/choco.html

Forget fruitcake . . . Here you can order an assortment of gear — computers, diskettes, golf bags — made from chocolate. Talk about user-friendly!